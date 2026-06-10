Bird Dawgs Rally from Seven Down to Stun Miners 11-10

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs happy coming off the field

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs happy coming off the field(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - For the second game in a row, the Down East Bird Dawgs overcame a seven-run deficit, erupting for six runs in the eighth inning to stun the Sussex County Miners 11-10 at Historic Grainger Stadium Tuesday night, pulling even at 14-14 and setting up a chance to climb above .500 Wednesday.

Sussex County jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings, plating two runs on an Evan Berkey single in the first, one on an Edwin Mateo RBI single in the third, and three more in the fourth on RBI hits from Kiko Romero and Keenan Taylor.

The Bird Dawgs chipped away with three runs in the fourth as Yeniel Laboy launched a two-run homer and Tyler Blaum singled in a run to cut it to 6-3, but the Miners responded with four runs in the sixth to push the lead back to seven at 10-3.

Down East began their rally in the seventh with two runs on an RBI double from Trotter Harlan and a Blaum groundout before the Bird Dawgs saved their best for the eighth. Lyle Miller-Green singled in a run, Laboy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Harlan added a run on a fielder's choice, Trey Law tied the game with a two-run infield single, and Stephen DiTomaso delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI infield single to complete the six-run frame and set the final at 11-10.

Drew Henderson started for Down East, allowing six runs on eight hits over four innings with five strikeouts and six walks. Jackson Grounds (2-1) earned the win, retiring all three batters he faced on just seven pitches. Jack Hagan closed it out with two dominant innings, facing the minimum with two strikeouts to collect the save.

Billy Parsons started for Sussex County, allowing five runs on 10 hits over six innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Jorge Garcia (0-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits over 1Ã¢..." innings with two walks and one strikeout.

The Bird Dawgs (14-14) look to climb above .500 for the first time this season Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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