Boomers Edged in Roadtrip Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a six-game roadswing with a 3-1 loss in the St. Louis area to the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Schaumburg had an opportunity right out of the gates but stranded runners at first and third in the top of the first. The Boomers did not have another baserunner until the fourth and managed just one more hit in the game. Cole Cook kept Gateway at bay. Cook worked into the seventh and struck out nine. Gateway had runners at first and second to open the fourth and neither runner moved. The first run of the game came in the sixth when the Frontier League's all-time leader in walks, Alec Craig, drew a free pass with one away and moved up on a groundout. Kyle Fitzgerald singled home Craig to give the Boomers the lead. Cole Brannen hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Gateway added another run in the eighth to take the opener. Schaumburg has dropped 11 consecutive games on the road.

The Boomers (14-14) will have a quick turnaround on the roadtrip with a 10:45am game on Wednesday. RHP Cole Zaffiro is slated to make his second start opposite RHP Gage Vailes (2-0, 2.28). The team will return home on June 16 to begin a six-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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