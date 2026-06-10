Campbell Ks 7 in Debut as Mud Monsters Take Down Joliet 4-2

Published on June 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Tyler Campbell

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Tyler Campbell(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, MISS. - Tyler Campbell shined in his Frontier League debut as the Mississippi Mud Monsters (11-17) defeated the Joliet Slammers (10-17) by a 4-2 final score.

Campbell last pitched on June 2 for the Santa Fe Fuego of the Pecos League, tossing a complete game against the Pecos Bills while allowing one run and striking out eight across nine innings.

It was more of the same for the left-hander from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who impressed in his first Frontier League appearance by tossing eight innings while striking out seven, walking one and allowing two runs on eight hits.

Campbell picked up his first strikeout as a Mud Monster against Joliet leadoff hitter Brett Stanley.

The only early mistake came to the next batter, Patrick Ward, who launched a 1-1 pitch onto the left-field picnic area to give the Slammers a 1-0 lead.

Campbell quickly regrouped, striking out Jackson Valera before recording the final out of the inning.

The Mud Monsters had an immediate answer in the bottom half of the first.

After Mississippi put a runner aboard, Andrew Semo stepped to the plate and launched a one-out solo home run, his third of the season, to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained even as Campbell continued to settle in. The southpaw added three more strikeouts over the next four innings and carried five punchouts into the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Mississippi broke through.

With one out, Slater Schield lined a double into left-center field and Brayland Skinner followed with a two-out RBI triple off the wall in right-center to give the Mud Monsters a 2-1 advantage.

When the sixth inning arrived, a pair of Joliet miscues helped Mississippi create some separation.

AJ Fritz and Semo opened the frame with back-to-back singles, ending the night for Slammers starter Ben Vitas and prompting Joliet to turn to Donovan Smith out of the bullpen.

Fritz advanced to third on Semo's base hit while Semo swiped second to put both runners in scoring position.

Smith induced a groundout for the first out to keep the runners at second and third.

During Schield's at-bat, Smith uncorked a wild pitch that brought home Fritz and increased Mississippi's lead to 3-1.

After Schield worked a walk, an errant pickoff throw at first base got away from the Joliet defense, allowing Semo to score and make it 4-1.

Campbell completed a 1-2-3 seventh inning, the third consecutive frame in which he retired the Slammers in order.

Joliet scratched across one run in the eighth after a one-out single was followed by two two-out hits, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Campbell finished the inning and concluded his Frontier League debut with eight strong innings of work.

Chris Barraza emerged from the bullpen to finish things off in the ninth, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a flyout to right field to secure the 4-2 victory.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game home series against the Slammers tomorrow evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT. It will be a battle of right-handed starters as Brian Williams (0-3, 7.67) takes the ball for Mississippi while Joliet counters with Eric Turner (0-2, 6.75). Tomorrow's game will feature the first What's on the Stick Night of the season, including the debut of the Mid-Week MEAT Challenge.

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Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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