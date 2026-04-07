Crushers Offering First-Ever Opening Day Fireworks Field Pass

Published on April 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers, in partnership with VacationLand Federal Credit Union, are offering a special, limited ticket offer - the Opening Day Fireworks Field Pass - to help fans celebrate the dawn of a new baseball season.

As part of Opening Day on Friday, May 8, the Lake Erie Crushers will welcome fans onto the field following the game for a special postgame fireworks show. Fans can purchase a Fireworks Field Pass - a special experience which includes an Opening Day Game Ticket plus access to watch the postgame fireworks display from the playing field - starting at just $8. Blankets are welcome! During the game, fans can also enjoy the first Dollar Dog Night of the season.

To purchase your Opening Day Fireworks Field Pass, visit LECrushers.com or directly at https://bit.ly/OpenerFieldPass. Passes are limited in number and are only available for Opening Day on May 8th.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. Join us for postgame fireworks and the first Dollar Dog Night as we kick off the 2026 season! For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass.







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