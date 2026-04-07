Wild Things Sign Ex-WVU Standout, 8th Rounder Braden Barry

Published on April 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed yet another player with affiliated baseball experience, as the team has announced the signing of former West Virginia Mountaineers standout and ex-Blue Jays farmhand Braden Barry, an outfielder, to the roster.

Barry, a 24-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, was drafted in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of WVU and a short stint in the MLB Draft League with the Black Bears, by Toronto. He played from 2023 on in the Toronto organization, reaching Triple-A for three games in 2024. He spent most of his time in the minors with Class A Dunedin. He has dealt with some injuries, with trips to the injured list in 2024 and 2025.

Last season, he played in 35 total games, 32 of which were for Dunedin. In total, he slashed .290/.402/.374 with nine doubles, eight RBI and 11 stolen bases in 14 tries. In 2024, Barry played in 36 games for Dunedin and drove in 10 with 11 bags. He was 3-for-11 with Triple-A Buffalo and drove in a pair of runs. Five games played in 2024 were in the FCL (Rookie Ball). In 2023, Barry played in 23 games after being drafted and had 12 hits. Two were doubles, two were homers and he drove in seven. Barry played all three outfield positions in the minors, with most of his work coming in centerfield.

Barry was a three-year member of the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball program, where he was teammates with former Wild Thing and 2024 Frontier League MVP Caleb McNeely. In 2023, Barry played in 60 games on his way to being drafted following the season's close. He had 19 doubles, four triples, eight longballs and 44 RBI to go with 24-for-27 in the stolen-base department and 33 walks. His slash line was .290/.383/.511 in his third and final season with the Mountaineers. He was named All-Big 12 Second Team that season.

He played in 53 games in 2022 and slashed .289/.374/.497 with 11 doubles, a triple, six homers and 26 RBI and was 16-for-20 in base-stealing chances. As a freshman in 2021, he appeared in 36 games and drove in six runs with a batting average of .243. During his time at WVU, he spent part of the 2021 summer playing for North Adams in the New England Collegiate League. In 2020, he played some summer ball as well. Barry appeared in seven games for the Black Bears prior to the Draft in 2023 as well. He was 9-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI.

Barry played at Trinity High School and was a KHSAA All-Tournament Team member, an All-Region pick, a 2020 Rawlings-Perfect Game Senior Preseason All-America High Honorable Mention selection and 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-America High Honorable Mention. He was ranked as the No. 5 outfielder and No. 22 player overall in Kentucky by Perfect Game and hit seven home runs as a junior.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 7, 2026

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