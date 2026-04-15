Joliet Slammers Announce 2026 Fan Giveaways

Published on April 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are proud to announce an exciting lineup of fan giveaways for the 2026 season, featuring three bobblehead nights.

The Slammers will open their 2026 season on Friday, May 8 against the Washington Wild Things, featuring the team's first giveaway of the year as part of Opening Night festivities. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m., with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Here is a look at the fan giveaway scheduled for the 2026 season:

May 8: Replica Jersey Presented by Rock Run Collections - Don't miss Opening Night! The first 1,000 fans will take home a Replica Slammers Jersey, so be early and secure yours.

May 9: Magnet Schedule - Afraid you are going to miss a Slammers home game? We got you covered. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 2026 Slammers Magnet Schedule.

May 30: Spikes Bobblehead Presented by Ecolab - Spikes takes on the role of "Joliet" Jake in a Blues Brothers inspired bobblehead. This bobblehead will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

July 5: Bill Murray Bobblehead Presented by D'Arcy Motors - Bill Murray wants you to be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Slammers Stadium to receive a Stripes inspired bobblehead presented by D'Arcy Motors.

July 12: Mini Italian Flags Presented by American Italian Cultural Society - The first 1,500 fans will receive a Mini Italian Flag to wave all game long and celebrate Italian heritage throughout the night.

August 1: Bucket Hat Presented by Illinois Bone and Joint Institute - Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate and get your very own Slammers Bucket Hat Presented by Illinois Bone and Joint Institutes.

August 22: JL Bobblehead - You can't forget Elwood, or in this case JL Bird! This Blues Brothers inspired pair you don't want to miss, the first 1,000 fans in the gates will get a JL Bird Bobblehead to connect with his pal Spikes.

August 23: Slammers Baseball Cards Presented by Dr Pepper - Calling all collectors! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 limited-edition Slammers baseball card set.

All promotional dates and giveaways are subject to change.

Single game, season, group, and suite packages are available for the 2026 season! To see the full 2026 promotional schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today!







Frontier League Stories from April 15, 2026

Joliet Slammers Announce 2026 Fan Giveaways - Joliet Slammers

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