Joliet Slammers Launch Route 66 Centennial Flash Sale - $6.60 Tickets, 66 Hours Only

Published on March 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce the launch of a special Route 66 Ticket Offer, giving fans the chance to experience Slammers baseball at a historic value while celebrating the Route 66 Centennial.

Starting Tuesday, March 24th at 1pm, fans have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets at just $6.60 for any Slammers 2026 regular season home game. To redeem this offer, fans can use the promo code ROUTE66 online at jolietslammers.com. The limited-time promotion will run for 66 hours, concluding at 7am on Friday, March 27th.

Every fan who purchases a ticket using the ROUTE66 promo code will be entered into a raffle for an exclusive gameday experience! The selected winner will receive:

The opportunity to throw out a first pitch

Broadcast Booth Experience

Watch batting practice on the field

"We are kicking off the spring season the only way we know how...with a special offer running for ONLY 66 hours! This deal was created for our fans as a way to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial Year", said Director of Ticket Sales, Nolan Bialek. "For just $6.60 fans can secure tickets to any of our regular season home games including some of our biggest nights like, Opening Day, Princess Night, Independence Day Celebratation, and many more. We can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark!"

The Slammers will open up their 2026 season on Friday, May 8th at 6:35pm against the Washington Wild Things! Single game, season, group, and suite packages are available for the 2026 season! To see the full 2026 promotional schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today!







Frontier League Stories from March 24, 2026

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