Bird Dawgs Sign Australian RHP Jackson Grounds

Published on March 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have signed RHP Jackson Grounds ahead of the 2026 season.

Grounds, a native of Albany Creek, Queensland, Australia, brings international and professional experience to the Bird Dawgs pitching staff.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Grounds was selected to Australia's U18 National Junior Squad and spent time as both a pitcher and infielder for the Carina Red Sox during the 2021-22 Greater Brisbane League season.

Grounds signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2022 and spent parts of four seasons in the Florida Complex League. In 2023, he appeared in 12 games and posted a 3.52 ERA. He also spent time in the Australian Baseball League, appearing in games for both the Sydney Blue Sox and the Brisbane Bandits during the offseason.

Internationally, Grounds has continued to represent Australia, most recently as a member of the U23 National Team, which swept Guam to qualify for the 2026 WBSC U23 Baseball World Cup, to be held in Nicaragua.

Grounds adds to the Bird Dawgs pitching depth as the club continues preparations for the 2026 season, which opens on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners and continues with the home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from March 24, 2026

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