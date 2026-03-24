Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Baseball Show Coming to Trustmark Park

Published on March 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Boom Ball, the high-energy touring baseball show gaining momentum across the country, announced today that Jackson, Mississippi will be the newest stop added to its 2026 nationwide tour. The event will take place June 20, 2026 at Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Mud Monsters of the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, located at 1 Monsters Alley, Pearl, Miss.

The Jackson event is part of Boom Ball's expanding national schedule bringing its one-of-a-kind baseball show to stadiums across the United States. The experience blends entertaining former collegiate and minor league players, softball stars and reality TV personalities with fast-paced gameplay, crowd interaction and unexpected entertainment moments that transform the traditional ballpark experience.

Each Boom Ball event is designed as a two-hour spectacle featuring six high-energy innings that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the light up the night finale, complete with fireworks and stadium-wide entertainment. The co-ed teams - the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew - showcase both athletic skill and showmanship in a format that mixes competition with performance.

"We're excited to welcome Boom Ball to Trustmark Park and introduce this unique baseball show to fans across Central Mississippi," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Fans attending the June 20 event can expect a fast-paced, interactive ballpark experience filled with music, crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans and first-time baseball attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment built around fun, energy and shared experiences in the ballpark.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.boomballtour.com.







Frontier League Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.