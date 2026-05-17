Bird Dawgs Drop 16-9 Slugfest to Jackals, Set up Rubber Match Sunday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on game night

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on game night(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, NC -The Down East Bird Dawgs squandered a three-run lead Friday night, allowing the New Jersey Jackals to score eight runs in a stunning fourth-inning rally on the way to a 16-9 victory at Historic Grainger Stadium, setting up a rubber match Sunday afternoon.

Down East grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Christian Adams hit into a run-scoring double play in the first inning.

New Jersey answered with two runs in both the second and third innings to take a 4-1 advantage before the Bird Dawgs responded with an offensive explosion of their own. Adams ripped a two-RBI double, Yeniel Laboy followed with a two-run homer, Kalae Harrison tripled in a run, and Tyler Blaum added an RBI single to cap a six-run third and send Down East ahead 7-4.

The lead evaporated in the fourth as the Jackals sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs to flip the scoreboard to 9-7.

New Jersey tacked on one more in the fifth and three in the eighth to stretch the final to 16-7 before Jacob Corson and Lyle Miller-Green each scored on wild pitches in the bottom of the eighth to set the final at 16-9.

Drew Henderson (0-1) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits over 3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Dylan Castaneda started for New Jersey but recorded just one out, walking two and hitting a batter before exiting. Agnel Miranda (1-0) earned the win with three innings of relief, allowing six runs - just two earned - with two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (3-5) and Jackals (5-3) meet in the rubber match Sunday, May 17, at 4 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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