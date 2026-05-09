Miners Walk-off Bird Dawgs on Opening Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs at bat

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs at bat(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - A 3-0 lead slipped away on Friday night, as the Down East Bird Dawgs fell victim to a ninth-inning comeback, dropping their Opening Night contest 4-3 to the Sussex County Miners at Skylands Stadium.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the second inning when Kalae Harrison drove in Ali LaPread with a single to right field. Yeniel Laboy followed with an RBI double, finishing the night 3 for 3.

Down East added another run in the third when Christian Adams ripped an RBI single to give the Bird Dawgs a 3-0 lead.

Brandon Kaminer wrapped up his start after four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Sussex County began a rally in the eighth, drawing a bases-loaded walk, but Elian Almanzar worked out of the inning, stranding three runners.

The Miners rallied in the ninth when Evan Berkey singled in a run before Keenan O'Brien's two-RBI walk-off single capped the comeback.

Chad Gartland (1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit. Tanner Duncan (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs in the ninth and walking three batters.

The Bird Dawgs (0-1) look to rebound in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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