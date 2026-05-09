Miners Walk-off Bird Dawgs on Opening Night
Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
AUGUSTA, N.J. - A 3-0 lead slipped away on Friday night, as the Down East Bird Dawgs fell victim to a ninth-inning comeback, dropping their Opening Night contest 4-3 to the Sussex County Miners at Skylands Stadium.
The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the second inning when Kalae Harrison drove in Ali LaPread with a single to right field. Yeniel Laboy followed with an RBI double, finishing the night 3 for 3.
Down East added another run in the third when Christian Adams ripped an RBI single to give the Bird Dawgs a 3-0 lead.
Brandon Kaminer wrapped up his start after four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Sussex County began a rally in the eighth, drawing a bases-loaded walk, but Elian Almanzar worked out of the inning, stranding three runners.
The Miners rallied in the ninth when Evan Berkey singled in a run before Keenan O'Brien's two-RBI walk-off single capped the comeback.
Chad Gartland (1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit. Tanner Duncan (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs in the ninth and walking three batters.
The Bird Dawgs (0-1) look to rebound in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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Down East Bird Dawgs at bat
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