Florence Falls in Extras

Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls fell to Evansville 7-6 on a walk-off single in extra innings. The Y'alls open 2026 0-2, dropping the first two games of the series.

Isaac Milburn made his Florence debut after a tremendous season with the Windy City ThunderBolts in 2025. The lefty didn't have the same success tonight, surrendering five runs on five hits with three walks across three complete innings. The trouble came on a bases-clearing double in the second inning, which turned into a Little League home run after an error at the plate.

Down 5-0 in the fifth, Florence finally got on the board with a little help from the Evansville defense. With two outs, Garrett Broussard reached on an error by the third baseman, and Dillon Baker was hit by a pitch, placing runners on first and second. Tyler Shaneyfelt brought both home with a two-run double down the left-field line. The captain Hank Zeisler followed suit with an RBI single to plate Shaneyfelt and make it a 5-3 game.

The bats kept it going in the sixth, plating three more runs to take a 6-5 lead. Back-to-back singles from Zade Richardson and Brett Blomquist were followed by a walk from Jackson Tucker to load the bases with nobody out. Sergio Gutierrez drew an RBI walk, Broussard tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Dillon Baker ripped an RBI single to take the lead.

Max Whitesell delivered two solid innings of relief out of the pen and was followed by the professional debut of Blake Donnan. The Bellarmine alum surrendered the tying run in an otherwise strong first impression for the rookie hurler. Donnan was relieved in the eight for the pro-debut of Liam Alpern, who tossed two scoreless innings to send the game to extras.

Florence stranded the winning run on third to end their half of the 10th inning. Alpern stayed in for the Y'alls, but a picture-perfect bunt from TJ Salvaggio put runners on the corners with nobody out. Florence intentionally walked Jon Ponder to load the bases for Amani Jones, who knocked home the winning run.

Florence returns to Bosse Field tomorrow night with the finale of the three-game series against Evansville. Florence will send RHP Zac Westcott for his season debut while Evansville opposes with RHP Ben Petsche. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2026

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