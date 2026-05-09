Titans Set League Attendance Record, Drop Season Opener in Sudden Death

Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Kaleb Hill in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Kaleb Hill in action(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - In a record-setting season opener, the Ottawa Titans (0-1) dropped an entertaining Home Opener to the Québec Capitales (1-0) by a 6-4 final in Sudden Death on Friday night.

It was an ace vs. ace matchup on the mound, with reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Braeden Alleman (ND, 0-0) facing off against lefty Kaleb Hill (0-0).

Hill came out strong, going three up, three down to kick things off in front of a record-breaking crowd of 10,278 fans in attendance.

The Titans would get an early base runner as "The Magnet" Jackie Urbaez, who leads the Frontier League in hit-by-pitches (134 all-time), was plunked to start the inning. Alleman went on to retire the next three batters in order and nine in a row afterwards.

The home side went hitless through three innings, but that would change in the bottom of the fourth with Myles Smith knocking in shortstop Aaron Casillas on an RBI double. Kaiden Cardoso added an RBI single later in the frame, making it a 2-0 contest.

In the bottom of the fifth, flame-thrower Ian Villers came in for relief, sitting at 95 mph and striking out the Titans in order.

The Capitales showed why they are four-time reigning champions, tying the game in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Chavez Young and an RBI single from Jordan Smith.

In the top of the seventh, Yohanse Morel entered in relief for starter Kaleb Hill, who went six strong innings, giving up two runs while striking out five.

Eddie Hacopian took Morel deep with a solo shot travelling 381 feet at 103 mph off the bat, giving Quebec the lead at 3-2.

Villers, coming off a strong sixth inning, gave up back-to-back singles and a walk to start the seventh and was pulled for Cooper Morgan. Morgan walked pinch hitter Chris Davis to bring in one run, then hit Jackie Urbaez to bring in another, handing the Titans the lead back at 4-3.

The Titans held a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth with Brett Garcia (loss, 0-1) coming into the contest in a save situation. With one out, he gave up a broken-bat double to David Mendham, putting the tying run on second. Yuta Hamada came up big in the clutch, bringing home the tying run on an RBI single.

Garcia and the Titans allowed no runs to score in the tenth. The Titans looked like they had the win in hand after a successful bunt moved the extra-innings runner from second to third, but Myles Smith grounded into a double play, and veteran AJ Wright struck out swinging to end the threat.

Do or die for the Titans on defence in Sudden Death - Chavez Young delivered, sending a two-run shot 384 feet and 106 mph over the right field fence. The Capitales walked off with the win.

Kaiden Cardoso went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jackie Urbaez was plunked by two pitches, and AJ Wright walked twice in the defeat.

With the sellout attendance, the Ottawa Titans have set a single-game Frontier League attendance record - drawing 10,278 fans. It also marks the first sellout of Ottawa Stadium since September 1, 2002.

The Ottawa Titans are back in action for game two of a three-game series with the Québec Capitales tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. for Hockey Night at Ottawa Stadium. The series wraps up at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for Mother's Day. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.