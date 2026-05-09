Wild Things Slam Joliet, Win First of 2026 in Second Affair

Published on May 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







JOLIET, Il. - The Washington Wild Things used a three-homer effort and solid pitching performances to slam the Joliet Slammers on Joliet's opening night, 8-2. Graham Brown, Caleb Ketchup and Cole Fowler all homered while Andrew Czech matched the franchise record for career doubles in a win that also saw three pitchers put up shutout efforts.

Kobe Foster started the game and went five scoreless, managing to get out of a few small jams in the process. The win for Foster by the end was his 31st in a Wild Things' uniform, growing on the franchise record he already holds. He allowed four hits and walked two with four strikeouts.

The only support he received was a two-run homer from Graham Brown in the second inning that brought in Andrew Czech from the basepaths and made it 2-0. That was all Washington would get against veteran lefty Gunnar Kines, who took the loss after five innings in his season debut. Hector Garcia relieved Foster in the sixth and was quick and efficient, sitting down all three in the inning that came to the plate with two strikeouts. In the seventh, he struck out all three outs, but two baserunners made the situation a bit sticky. Garcia stranded the tying run at second to end the inning and threat.

The Wild Things took advantage of that, scoring three in the eighth. Kyle Edwards lined a one-out single to center and scored on a double to left by Cole Fowler that made it 3-0. Fowler came in on a double by Czech, his 93rd career double, matching the franchise record he once held with 90 doubles. Anthony Brocato, who had worked a tough walk, came in on a sacrifice fly by Brown for his third RBI of the night.

In the ninth, Caleb Ketchup came to the plate for the first time as a Wild Thing and delivered a two-run homer to left center, which was followed later in the inning by a solo shot from Cole Fowler, making it 8-0. Joliet grabbed two off Eliott Traver in the ninth before Robert Chayka flied to center to end the game.

The win is Washington's first of the season and in its first series of the 2026 campaign, the Wild Things will look to win it tomorrow in the middle game of the set. Andrew Herbert will get the ball and oppose righty Ryan Daly for Joliet. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05/6:05 p.m. CDT from Joliet.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2026

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