ThunderBolts and Aigles Split Doubleheader

Published on May 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts held off the Trois-Rivières Aigles 2-1 in game two to wrap up a doubleheader split at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon. The Bolts dropped game one 13-0.

Francesco Barbieri hit a leadoff home run for Trois-Rivières (1-2) in game one, giving them the lead just one batter into the game. They poured their offense on from there, putting up crooked numbers in back-to-back innings. In the fourth, they loaded the bases on three walks and Edgardo Villegas hit a grand slam. In a similar fifth inning, Isaac Nuñez hit a grand slam and Freddy Rojas wrapped up the scoring with a three-run triple.

Mike Hansell (1-0) picked up the win with five shutout innings and Kevin Figueredo (0-1) allowed six runs and took the loss.

The Bolts (3-1) turned it around in game two. They got on the board without a hit in the second inning. Oscar Serratos was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced on an error and scored on a Donte Grant fielder's choice.

Michael Sandle hit a two-out triple in the third and Carlos Pena singled him home to make it 2-0.

Carsen Plumadore, Justin Lovell, Avery Cook and Carter Delaney combined to keep the Aigles off the board for the first six innings, but Trois-Rivières threatened in the seventh. John Montes singled and scored on a Ronnie Allen single, making it 2-1. With two outs, pinch runner Francesco Barbieri tried to steal second but was thrown out by Robbie Ayers, ending the game.

Lovell (2-0) struck out both batters he faced and earned the win. Lucas Vega (0-1) took the loss. Noah Manning notched his second save.

The ThunderBolts head out on the road for the first time on Tuesday, beginning a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers. All three games are morning contests with game on beginning at 10:00. AJ Campbell makes his season debut on the mound for the Bolts. Broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2026

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