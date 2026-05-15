Florence Earns First Series Win in 2026

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls won the offensive battle against Mississippi on Friday night, 8-5, to claim their first series win of the season.

Evan Webster drew the start for the Y'alls, his second of the season, and had a solid outing in front of the Florence Faithful. The Southpaw allowed two runs in the second inning but settled in from there and was backed by his offense. The Northern Kentucky native earned his first win of the season with five complete innings, allowing just two runs and striking out five.

After a tough 18-strikeout performance last night, the offense came back to form on Thursday. Zade Richardson got the energy going in the second with a leadoff hustle double, igniting the offense, which quickly loaded the bases with nobody out. Keenan Taylor drew an RBI walk, and Brett Blomquist delivered a two-run single to take a 3-2 lead that Florence wouldn't surrender.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Marcus Brodil broke loose with a two-run blast to deep right field, his first hit with Florence, to increase the lead 6-2. Mississippi launched back-to-back homers at the top of the sixth to narrow that lead to just 6-5.

Looking for some insurance, Florence leaned on the rookies in the seventh, and Brodil and Jackson Tucker delivered. Brodil notched his second hit of the game and stole second to move into scoring position. Tucker grounded a ball up the middle, and Brodil blocked the sight of the Mississippi shortstop to assist its path to the outfield and bring home a run. Tucker stole second and third shortly after and came into score on an error to increase the lead to 8-5.

Max Whitesell and Aidan McEvoy cleaned up the ballgame, firing a combined three shutout innings out of the bullpen. McEvoy earned his first save of the season, completing the last two innings in dominant fashion and only allowing one baserunner.

Florence will welcome Evansville to town, looking for some revenge after last week's Opening Series sweep. Isaac Milburn takes the hill for Florence and is opposed by Evansville's Landon Willeman. First pitch is set for 7:03 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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