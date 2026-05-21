Webster Dazzles, Richardson Excites in Y'alls Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (5-6) hung on for a 7-6 win over Washington on a rain-filled Wednesday night.

Evan Webster took the hill for Florence, making his third start of the season. The Louisville alum spun the best start by any Y'alls pitcher this season, going seven strong innings and allowing three runs on four hits. The seven complete and seven strikeouts were both season highs for the third-year pro and helped him notch his second win of the season.

The Y'alls saw plenty of offense against Washington, with 10 hits on the night, including three from Zade Richardson, who continued his stellar start to the season. Tied 1-1 in the 4th, Richardson roped a two-run double to plate Hank Zeisler and Brendan Bobo. The New Richmond native delivered another double in the sixth and a single in the seventh to complete his three-hit night.

Up 3-1 in the 6th, the Y'alls added on when Washington went to their bullpen. An RBI single from Kyle Harbison scored Richardson, and a two-run single from Jackson Tucker scored Brett Blomquist and Harbison to take a 7-1 lead. Harbison had two hits and two runs scored in his season debut.

The bullpen took over for Florence in the eighth, still up 7-3. Ahmad Harajli was called upon first and slipped through a bases-loaded jam to complete a scoreless inning with two punchouts. Aidan McEvoy entered to close the game in the ninth, even though it wasn't a save situation. The Wild Things didn't let up and launched a three-run bomb to straightaway center to bring the lead down to one. McEvoy stayed poised and completed the inning to close the game at 7-6.

Florence and Washington meet again for the rubber-match and finale of the three-game series Thursday night. Florence's Isaac Milburn toes the rubber and opposes Washington's Maddox Long. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.