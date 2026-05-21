Grizzlies Game Postponed in Evansville

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







EVANSVILLE, IND. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that due to wet field conditions at Bosse Field, their scheduled game for May 20 against the Evansville Otters on the road has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning on Thursday, May 21, at 5:05 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to the broadcast with the "Voice of the Grizzlies" Jason Guerette beginning at 4:45 p.m. CT on Audacy.com and the free Audacy app.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

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