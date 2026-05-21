First Innings Lifts Boomers to 5-0 at Wintrust Field

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and did not look back, recording a 7-1 victory over the Down East Bird Dawgs to improve to 5-0 at Wintrust Field this season.

Alec Craig led off the game with a single and Christian Fedko followed with a double. Myles Beale sharply singled up the middle to score Craig and hand the Boomers a 1-0 lead. Alex Calarco coaxed a bases loaded walk to push the lead to 2-0 and Jeff Nicol knocked home the third run with a groundout. Will Prater posted an RBI single while the fifth run scored on an error. The Boomers have scored in the first inning of every game at Wintrust Field this season and have outscored opponents 18-2 in the first this season. Nicol would add a two-run single in the seventh to account for the final runs.

Buddie Pindel worked five innings to improve to 2-0 on the season, allowing just one run in five innings. Aaron Glickstein tossed two scoreless while Tanner Shears and Caleb Riedel each logged a perfect frame to polish out the win. The Boomers finished with 10 hits in the victory. The top of the order amassed seven hits. Craig tallied three with Fedko and Beale adding two apiece. Nicol drove home three in the victory

The Boomers (7-4) will aim for a second straight home sweep on Wednesday night at 6:30pm as the action packed nine-game homestand continues. It is MADD: (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) First Responders Night with RHP Derek Salata (1-1, 2.45) on the mound opposite RHP Spencer Johnston (2-0, 1.50). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

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