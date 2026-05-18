Boomers Strand 10 in Loss at Washington

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers left 10 men on base in suffering a 5-4 loss to the Washington Wild Things on Sunday afternoon. Washington swept the weekend series.

The Boomers led for the first time in the series behind a pair of homers in the first and second. Christian Fedko homered in the first and Will Prater led off the second with a solo blast to make the score 2-0. Washington scored five runs in the bottom of the second to nab a 5-2 edge. The Boomers were able to draw within 5-4 behind single runs in the fourth and fifth. Tony Livermore recorded a two-out RBI single in the fourth and Kyle Fitzgerald tripled home a run in the fifth. The tying run was left at third on a diving play in the outfield. Schaumburg stranded the tying run on base in the fifth, sixth and eighth.

Cole Cook struck out eight in six innings but took the loss. Aaron Glickstein worked the seventh and Tanner Shears the eighth. Shears struck out the side as the pitching staff finished with 12 strikeouts. The pitching staff amassed 69 strikeouts in the six games this week. Six different individuals recorded a hit in the defeat. The team also drew six walks.

The Boomers (5-4) return home on Tuesday to begin an action packed nine-game homestand featuring something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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