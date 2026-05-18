Trois Home Runs Take Down Trois-Rivières

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers pick up the win with three home runs to close out the series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

No time was wasted for the Slammers as Ian Battipaglia started off the game strong with a line-drive homer to right field in the bottom of the first inning.

The home runs continue to roll in for the Slammers in the fourth as Nico Bermeo launches the second homer of the game. Bermeo's two-run homer to right field, brought the Slammers into the lead.

Blake Berry brought in the final run for the Slammers with his third bomb of the season. His home run was the room the Slammers needed to clinch the win!

The battle between Joliet and Trois-Rivières was continuous throughout the game with the Aigles striking back with two home runs of their own from John Montes and Issac Nuñez.

This Slammers win closed out the series against the Aigles until they meet again in Canada for the Slammers Canadian road trip. Check out the Slammers back in action at Slammers Stadium on Tuesday, May 19th for Education Day at 10:05 AM against the Lake Erie Crushers.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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