Wild Things Cap Opening Weekend with Sweep-Clinching Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things used a five-run bottom of the second inning to power a 5-4 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers Sunday afternoon at EQT Park that also included some gutsy pitching to earn a sweep. Washington improves to 7-3 on the season with its fifth-straight win.

The Boomers struck first via a first inning Christian Fedko home run, his first of the year. The long ball came on 2-0 pitch from the Wild Things starter Ethan Brown. Brown would leave the game two batters later after an injury. Kelvin Perez replaced Brown in the first and worked a scoreless rest of the frame. The Boomers added a second home run in the top of the second, coming from Will Prater, his first of the season.

The Wild Things used a total of four bullpen arms, combining for three runs, all earned, on five hits, four walks, one hit-by-pitch and seven strikeouts. Tyler Davis earned the two-inning save, his first of the year. Perez earned his first win of the year, improving to 1-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, Graham Brown led off with a single to right field, followed by an infield single from Jeff Liquori. Brown would score on an RBI single up the middle from Cole Fowler. DJ Banks reached on an error at third base which brought home a run to tie things up at 2-2. Both Fowler and Banks scored on the three-run home run by Isaias Quiroz, his first of the season. The Wild Things left the inning with five runs and a lead they did not relinquish.

The Boomers responded by plating runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but it would not be enough as they earn their fourth loss of the year, bringing them to 5-4 on the season. The losing pitcher was Cole Cook, who gave up five runs (four earned).

The Wild Things will take on the Florence Y'alls Tuesday at 10:35 a.m. at EQT Park on Grand Slam School Day presented by EQT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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