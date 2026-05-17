Bolts Wrap up Winning Trip with Blowout Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL - The ThunderBolts scored in each of the first four innings to pull away early from the Gateway Grizzlies on their way to a 14-3 win at Arsenal BG Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

The scoring started early for the Bolts (7-3) as they brought home three runs in the top of the first inning. They were helped out by two Gateway errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch. The first two runs came in on one of the errors, the second on a Donte Grant single.

The Grizzlies (4-5) scored one in the bottom of the first but the Bolts immediately responded. After back-to-back walks, Daryl Ruiz smashed a three-run homer, making it a 6-1 lead.

Gateway responded again, getting two runs in the bottom of the second, but that was where their offense stalled. The Bolts kept piling on. They got a run in the third on a Grant sacrifice fly. They added another in the fourth on Ruiz's sacrifice fly, his fourth RBI of the game.

The ThunderBolts put the game away with five runs in the sixth inning. They picked up four hits in the rally, including RBI singles from Robbie Ayers and Grant, who finished with four runs batted in. Khyle Radcliffe hit an RBI triple.

The Bolts finished the game with 15 hits, including at least one from all nine starters.

AJ Campbell (2-0) allowed three runs over six innings to pick up the win and three Windy City relievers each tossed a scoreless frame. Alec Sparks (0-1) allowed seven runs (four earned) in three innings to take the loss.

After taking Monday off, the ThunderBolts return home on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Tyler Wehrle (1-0, 2.45) makes the game one start for the Bolts on the first of six consecutive School Days at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM CDT and the broadcast details are available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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