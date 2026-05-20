Boomers Homer Past Down East

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers blasted three homers to win the first ever meeting with the Down East Bird Dawgs, scoring a 12-6 decision at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

Schaumburg is now 4-0 at home and has scored in the first inning in each of those victories. Kyle Fitzgerald slammed a three-run homer in the first to put the Boomers ahead 3-0. The homer marked the 200th career hit for Fitzgerald and his 30th career homer. Will Prater connected on a grand slam in the second to make the score 7-0. A grand slam by Down East brought the visitors within 7-4 in the fourth. Prater singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth ahead of a three-run shot from Myles Beale, the first homer of his pro career, to make the score 11-4.

Prater finished 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs in the victory. Beale and Fitzgerald both logged a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with 12. Alec Craig and Anthony Calarco both walked three times as the team drew a season high 11 free passes. Ross Thompson was the beneficiary of the run support, striking out nine in 5.2 innings to move to 3-0 on the season with 19 strikeouts in his 11.2 innings.

The Boomers (6-4) continue the series with Down East on Wednesday night as the action packed nine-game homestand continues. RHP Buddie Pindel (1-0, 2.25) will oppose LHP Brandon Kaminer (0-0, 0.00). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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