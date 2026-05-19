Late Game Rally Propels Lake Erie over Joliet

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







Joliet, IL - The Slammers (3-7) opened up their 3-game mid-week series with the Lake Erie Crushers (5-5). The Crushers would be quick to get on the scoreboard with 1 run in the first and scoring 2 in the second to give Lake Erie an early 3-0 lead. Thanks to contributions from 3B Pavin Parks, 2B Luis Acevedo, and C Derek Vegas, each of whom drove in a run to help give Lake Erie an early advantage.

The Slammers would then respond with a run of their own, with DH Blake Berry lacing a line drive up the middle to bring in Joliet's first run of the game. The Crushers would shut down any hope that Joliet had of inching closer to Lake Erie. As the Crushers would escape the 3rd inning, only surrendering 1 run to the Slammers.

Pitching would be the main story of the game for both sides, as both bullpens would be very successful in shutting down one another's offense. But Joliet's error on the mound via balk would plate the 4th run of the ballgame for Lake Erie.

Until the 7th inning, when the Slammers would plate 5 runs courtesy of a 2-run shot to left field from LF Cam Sutto to make the game 4-3. Shortly after, DH Blake Berry would go deep with a solo shot to tie the game at 4-4. Joliet would take advantage of 2 wild pitches in the inning to plate 2 additional runs to cap off the stellar 7th inning for Joliet that gave the Slammers the lead over the Crushers 6-4.

It would not take long for the Lake Erie Crushers to pose a threat to the Slammers. As they would get the bases loaded with 2 outs in the 8th inning. The Crushers would take advantage and score 2 runs to tie the game up courtesy of 2 walks. Making the score 6-6 heading into the Slammers part of the 8th inning.

The Crushers would come up to bat in the 9th hoping to take the lead to have a comfortable bottom of the 9th. 1B Jacob Tobias gave Lake Erie just what they were looking for, as he hit a grand slam to extend the Crushers lead to 10-6 over Joliet. Which was ultimately enough to win the game with a final score 10-6

Joliet looks to find their footing tomorrow with hopes of winning their first series of the year. While the Crushers look to get above 500 with a win tomorrow and take another series from the Slammers.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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