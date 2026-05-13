Joliet Out-Slammed as Grizzlies Hit Five Homers to Seal Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Slammers just could not find an answer as the Grizzlies found their rhythm and sent five deep to secure an 11-3 victory in the second of a three-game series against Joliet on Wednesday.

Gateway (3-2) struck first and struck hard with a three-run homer courtesy of Bryson Horne in the bottom of the 1st inning. Joliet (1-4) starting pitcher Nick Cosentino, after watching the bases get loaded, threw a wild pitch that allowed the Grizzlies' Dale Thomas to come home from third base. Cosentino was able to escape the inning shortly after, with Gateway ending the inning with a 4-0 lead.

The Slammers immediately answered back as Peyton Carr hit a solo home run to get his team on the board in the top of the 2nd. The bases were loaded shortly after with a hit by pitch and two walks, but Grizzlies starting pitcher Ben Harris was able to make Joliet's Liam McArthur go down swinging to avoid any more damage. This kept the Grizzlies in the lead at 3-1.

Gateway matched Joliet's one run inning with two of their own. In the bottom of the 3rd, a Mitchell Sanford double allowed Sawyer Smith to score after he doubled himself. Smith then decided he wanted to score himself, and did so with a deep solo shot in the bottom of the 5th inning to bring the Grizzlies up to a 6-1 lead.

The Slammers had a few chances to get more runs on the board in the next few innings, but could not make anything happen.

The Grizzlies, however, just kept laying it on. After a failed inside-the-park home run attempt in the bottom of the 2nd, Mark Shallenberger hit a solo home run to start the bottom of the 7th and was quickly followed by Bryson Horne with a solo shot of his own, which was Horne's second home run of the day.

The bottom of the 8th had even more scoring, as designated hitter José Alvarez got a single for Gateway to score Cole Brannen. Alvarez got to home plate himself when Shallenberger hit his second homer of the day to add two to the score. That gave the Grizzlies an empowering 11-1 lead going into the 9th inning.

The Slammers did what they could to chop down the lead with Peyton Carr's second solo home run of the day and a separate score on a wild pitch, but the double-digit scoring by Gateway proved to be too much as the game ended 11-3.

After winning the three-game series against Joliet in just two outings, the Grizzlies will look to take the series sweep at home on Thursday. The Slammers will look to scrape out a win against Gateway in Sauget before coming back home for another home stretch.







Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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