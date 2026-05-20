Grizzlies Blown out in Evansville

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







EVANSVILLE, IND. - The Gateway Grizzlies again struggled on the mound on Tuesday night against the Evansville Otters, surrendering six runs in the bottom of the first inning, 12 runs in the first three innings, and 14 runs in the first four innings in a 15-5 loss at Bosse Field.

Ben Harris (1-2) got the start for Gateway, and a leadoff walk led to a 2-0 Evansville lead on an RBI fielder's choice by Logan Brown and a sacrifice fly by J.J. Cruz. But with two outs, Mark Black hit a three-run homer and was followed by Blake Robertson's solo shot, putting Gateway behind big early yet again at 6-0.

The Otters would keep scoring most of the night, plating two runs in the second inning, then chasing Harris with three runs in the third. Jake Burcham would toss three and two-thirds innings in relief of Harris, saving the majority of the Grizzlies' bullpen, and was charged with four runs of his own on eight hits, striking out five in the process.

The Grizzlies' offense woke up in the fourth inning on a two-run opposite-field home run by Mitchell Sanford, his first of the season, making the score 12-2 at the time, and a two-out rally would lead to three more runs in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Bryson Horne, his fifth of the year. But no more runs would come across for Gateway, which dropped to 4-6 on the season with the lopsided defeat.

The Grizzlies will look to turn things around on Wednesday, May 20, in the middle game of the series at Bosse Field. Blake Peyton will make the start for Gateway against Evansville right-hander Ryan Wiltse, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.







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