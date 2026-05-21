Wild Things Late Comeback Comes up a Run Short to Snap Streak at Six

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - With a second-straight overcast day at EQT Park, the weather hadn't ceased yet in Washington's series with the Florence Y'alls. However, the Wild Things' reign over the visitors did end with a 7-6 defeat on the first Senior Slugger Program Wednesday of the season. The result snaps a six-game Wild Things' win streak and drops them to 8-4 on the year after a high-scoring 12-3 victory to open the series with Florence yesterday.

Lefty Zander Sechrist started the game and went five innings deep, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned), with three walks and two strikeouts over 92 pitches.

The Wild Things struck their first time up, as a triple by hitter Kyle Edwards soon also marked the first run of the game. First baseman Andrew Czech brought the shortstop home on a fielder's choice, marking his 18th RBI on the season- a figure that stands second in the Frontier League.

The Y'alls tied things up in the third frame after a throwing error from catcher Isaias Quiroz. An inning later, the visitors pulled ahead 3-1 after back-to-back doubles that followed a leadoff walk.

In the sixth, relief lefty arm Michael Foltz Jr. took over on the bump for the Wild Things and allowed three hits for three earned runs, giving the Y'alls a 6-1 lead.

Working out of the bullpen, Austin Eaton notched a scoreless seventh, and in the home half, the Wild Things got back on the scoreboard with left fielder Anthony Brocato's two-run homer to right field to cash in Czech's leadoff double. The dinger marked his fourth of the season and 92nd of his Frontier League career.

Chad Coles worked a shaky eighth for the home side, allowing a run. The righty axed a bases-loaded jam to avoid worsening things, and followed with a scoreless ninth with help from his defense despite traffic on the bases.

In their last batting chance, center fielder Caleb Ketchup smashed a three-run home run to deep centerfield with two outs to cut the Wild Things' deficit to one, but the hosts couldn't continue their luck. Despite that late push, the Wild Things fell, setting up a series-deciding finale.

The series finale against the Florence Y'alls is set for a first pitch tomorrow at 7.05 p.m at EQT Park. It's the first Thirsty Thursday presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company of the year with the Coors Light Brew Crew, a program that provides a free ticket to fans aged 21-39. All fans can enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts, responsibly.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.