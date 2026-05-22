Florence Secures First Shutout Win

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (6-6) took home the series win against Washington after a 1-0 triumph on Thursday night. The series win marks the third consecutive for the Y'alls and brings them back to .500 for the first time in 2026.

Isaac Milburn grabbed the ball for Florence, making his third start of the season. The Purdue alum put together his best start of the season, tossing five shutout innings with five punchouts and leaving with the win. The Southpaw walked a tightrope all game, with six walks in his second consecutive start, but still limited the damage, inducing a lot of weak contact.

This was a true pitcher's duel as Maddox Long limited the Florence offense all night long. The Y'alls' only offense came in the fourth inning, when they strung together three consecutive singles, which were their only baserunners against Long over seven innings. Brendan Bobo roped an RBI single to right field to score Jackson Tucker and snag a 1-0 lead.

The Y'alls bullpen hung on for the win, featuring two stellar performances from Max Whitesell and Aidan McEvoy. Whitesell was the first out and tossed two shutout frames with four strikeouts, moving to 11.1 innings pitched on the season and only allowing one run. Pitching on back-to-back nights, McEvoy exacted some revenge, picking up a two-inning save, his team-high third of the season. The pitching staff in total surrendered just two hits and nabbed 11 Ks in their first shutout of the season.

Florence heads back home to Thomas More Stadium to open a three-game series with the Down East Bird Dawgs. This will be the first time the two franchises have played each other since Down East entered the league just last season. RHP Zac Westcott gets the ball for Florence with a 7:03 PM first pitch on Strikeout Cancer Night.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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