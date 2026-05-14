Four-Run Seventh Guides Titans to Victory

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Myles Smith

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Myles Smith(Ottawa Titans)

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (3-2) bounced back for their first road win of the 2026 season, riding a four-run seventh inning to defeat the New York Boulders (3-2) by a 6-5 final on Wednesday night.

Making his second start of the season, left-hander Kaleb Hill (ND, 0-0) battled right from the get-go - allowing three consecutive one-out singles in the first inning. The southpaw fanned Santino Rosso before getting Dan Tauken to ground out to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.

In the third, the Boulders pounced on a pair of lead-off singles - cashing in on an RBI hit from Tauken.

The Titans got the offence going against right-hander Emmett Bice (ND, 0-0) by connecting for a pair of solo shots to take the lead. Myles Smith clubbed a solo blast in the fourth, keeping the ball fair inside the right field foul pole to tie the game before Aaron Casillas smashed a line drive homer over the left-centre fence in the fifth to make it 2-1.

The Boulders grabbed the lead right back in the last of the fifth - with Aaron Simmons clubbing a two-run shot to right, putting the home side up again at 3-2.

Hill went five, allowing three runs on nine hits, walking two, and striking out six.

After the Boulders added a run against Yohanse Morel (win, 1-0) in the sixth, the Titans erupted against the Boulders' bullpen in the seventh to grab the lead for good.

In relief, right-hander Anthony Leak (loss, 0-1) walked a pair and allowed a single to load the bases with nobody out. Left-hander Andrew Armstrong entered the game, seeing Justin Fogel tie the score with a two-run single to right. Cristian Inoa gave the Titans the advantage with a fielder's choice before Smith brought in his second run of the night with a single to make it 6-4.

After Morel allowed a run in the seventh, Max Martzolf got out of the frame before seeing the bases load up in the eighth inning with one down.

Brett Garcia (save, 1) locked things down out of the bullpen - striking out the final two of the eighth inning, then rolled a clean ninth with two punchouts to preserve the win.

AJ Wright posted three hits, including a double. Myles Smith continued his great start to the year with a pair of knocks, including a homer and two RBI.

The Ottawa Titans continue their first road trip of the season, with the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday night against the New York Boulders at 7:00 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. The first road trip of the season continues over the weekend, as the Titans face the Brockton Rox. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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