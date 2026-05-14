Wild Things Score Nine in Sixth, Sweep DH

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things scored nine times in a seven-hit, 13-batter sixth inning in game two to snap a scoreless tie and went on to win 10-1 in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader at Bosse Field, sweeping the doubleheader and earning a series win to close the road trip.

Maddox Long posted a strong performance in his pro debut. He logged four innings and didn't get a decision, while he scattered two hits. He didn't walk anybody and worked four scoreless with two strikeouts. Hector Garcia pitched the final three innings and was tagged for a run in the seventh after the game was out of hand.

It was out of hand due to a nine-run sixth for Washington. The inning started with a leadoff walk to Graham Brown. He'd be wiped off the basepaths on a fielder's choice by Andrew Czech, who stayed at first after the play. Jeff Liquori doubled home Czech to make it 1-0 and start Game 2's scoring. Anthony Brocato singled Liquori home and came home on Cole Fowler's RBI double, which made it 3-0. Kyle Edwards lifted a sac fly to make it 4-0, plating Fowler. A few batters later and with a man aboard, Ryan Ford crushed his second homer of the season to make it 6-0. That was followed by a solo shot by Caleb Ketchup, making for the third instance of back-to-back homers in the series. A few batters later, Liquori doubled home two more, bringing it to 9-0.

The two homers give Washington 21 on the season through seven games. The Wild Things hit 81 last year in a year they won the division title in the Central. The team record seems to be in a bit of jeopardy a week in. That is 128 in 2009.

The Wild Things added a run in the seventh as Fowler scored on a bouncing ball to second by Ford.

The doubleheader sweep moves Washington to 4-3, who will now return home for the first homestand of 2026, which opens Friday night with postgame fireworks show presented by Twisted Tea at the home opener. Fans at the gates will receive a magnet schedule presented by WCTPA as supplies last. Kobe Foster is slated to take the ball for Washington and oppose Boomers' righty Derek Salata. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates at EQT Park set to open at 6 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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