Kobe Foster Dazzles in Win in Front of Sellout Crowd in Home Opener

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - In front of a sellout crowd of 3,226 fans in the 2026 home opener at EQT Park, the Wild Things provided fireworks on the field before providing fireworks to the raucous crowd after the game as they took the series opener against the Boomers, 6-3 behind a dazzling performance from Kobe Foster and three more home runs, giving Washington 24 homers in eight games to start the season.

Kobe Foster was excellent in his first home-opening start of his career. Over seven shutout frames, Foster allowed just three hits and fanned six without walking or hitting a batter in the outing. He set down the first 10 batters who came to the plate. He finished his start with 94 pitches, 66 of which were in the zone. It was his 59th career start, which ties the franchise record, held by former Wild Thing Chase Cunningham.

To support the efforts of Foster, Andrew Czech homered in the fourth and delivered an RBI double in the sixth, getting Washington out to a 2-0 lead. The homer was Czech's 91st of his career, tying him again with Anthony Brocato for third in Frontier League history. Washington added two more long balls late. Kyle Edwards made it 4-0 in the seventh with a two-run, opposite-field homer to right and Jeff Liquori made it 6-0 with his sixth of the season, a ball that landed firmly in Washington's parking lot.

Schaumburg plated its only three runs in the ninth after Chad Coles worked a scoreless eighth with three strikeouts. Also coming up big was Caleb Ketchup in the first, as he made a spectacular diving grab to take away a hit from Alec Craig.

The sellout crowd of 3,226 was treated to postgame fireworks presented by Twisted Tea and got wild to open the schedule. Tomorrow's middle game features a replica jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by EQT. Harry Orth will take the ball for Schaumburg and Andrew Herbert for Washington. Gates open at 6 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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