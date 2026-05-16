'Rally Bat' Propels Late-Inning Crushers Win over Mud Monsters

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers' Derek Vegas and lfredo Gonzalez at home

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers' Derek Vegas and lfredo Gonzalez at home(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (3-4) started the new series off right, defeating the Mississippi Mud Monsters (3-4) in a high scoring 11-8 contest, perhaps with help from a little friend.

RHP Bob Helt made his first start of the season and ran into some trouble early with bases loaded and just one out. He buckled down and struck out the next two batters looking to get out of the jam unscathed.

In the home half of the 1st, RF James Jett lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Crushers an early 1-0 lead against Mud Monsters LHP Art Joven, who surrendered the run without giving up a hit in the inning.

In the top of the 3rd, Helt surrendered a two-run home run to 1B Jack Holman which gave Mississippi a 2-1 lead. After a few innings went by, the Crushers tied it back up 2-2 on an RBI groundout by 3B Pavin Parks, an unearned run against Joven after a 2B Jackson Nicklaus error earlier in the inning.

Bob Helt finished his very solid outing having given up just the home run. His final line in his first professional start: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K on 74 pitches.

Mississippi would tack on another run in the 6th, taking a 3-2 lead, however, it would not last long. 2B Luis Acevedo was hit by a pitch, then DH Joe Redfield walked. James Jett and Art Joven would battle to a full count before Joven lost command and walked him to load the bases. Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci decided that was enough work for his starter and made a call to the bullpen.

1B Alfredo Gonzalez stepped into the batter's box, greeting new RHP Connor Langrell to the game with a smoked line drive single into center field to plate two runs and give Lake Erie the lead. Then, C Derek Vegas lifted a sacrifice fly into right field deep enough to score Jett, giving the Grapes a 5-3 advantage through six frames.

The Mud Monsters loaded the bases with one out in the top of the 8th, so Crushers brought in their closer RHP Brandyn Sittinger to try and limit the damage. However, Sittinger bounced a wild pitch that allowed a run to score. Then, moments later, Derek Vegas let up a passed ball to allow the tying run to come in, evening the score 5-5. Sittinger got out of the inning with a strikeout, but the lead was gone (both runs earned to RHP Jean Calderon, who made his season debut).

With the game level, Jett entered the batter's box. At the same time, a bat (the flying, mammal variety) began to cause a ruckus for the fans at ForeFront Field. Eventually, the creature found its way on to the field near the on-deck hitter Alfredo Gonzalez. Crusher fans began calling it the "Rally Bat" as the Crushers sought to take the lead back in the bottom of the 8th.

Gonzalez singled, then Derek Vegas singled to put runners on first and second. Newly into the game to replace the injured Sebastian Alexander, Samuel Benjamin ripped a 1-0 pitch for a 2-RBI double, scoring Gonzalez and then Vegas all the way from first to take a 7-5 lead.

Pavin Parks kept the line moving, driving in another run with an RBI single. With an opportunity for further damage, Joe Redfield walked to force in yet another run. Jett would also remain patient against Mississippi RHP Braden Forsyth, who was left out to dry in the inning. He tossed 47 pitches, coughed up six runs, and nobody was coming to help him. Mercifully, Jay Pecci put in 3B AJ Fritz to get the final out of the 8th, but not before the damage was done. The Crushers led 11-5 going into the 9th.

The Mud Monsters made things quite interesting against RHP Randy Beriguete bringing the tying run to the plate and just one out after a three-run homer from C Andrew Semo to start the inning. Thankfully for the Crushers, SS Jarrod Watkins was able to turn a game-ending double play to put all Mississippi hope to bed, and Lake Erie walked out of the burning barn with an 11-8 victory.

Crushers reliever Brandyn Sittinger was awarded the win (2-0) for the second straight game, and Braden Forsyth (0-2) was tagged with the loss.

Crushers Top Performers:

Alfredo Gonzalez: 3-for-5, R, 3 RBI

Luis Acevedo: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 HBP

Samuel Benjamin: 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, GWRBI

The Crushers continue the weekend series tomorrow, Saturday, May 16th at 7pm at ForeFront Field against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. In addition to a great night of baseball, it is also a Dollar Dog Night and a Fireworks night! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.