Claudio Galva Re-Signs with Grizzlies

Published on February 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed left-handed pitcher Claudio Galva for the 2026 season, bringing back a valuable member of their 2025 pitching staff.

Galva put up solid numbers last year for the Grizzlies, posting a 2.93 ERA across 28 appearances with five spot starts as well as a 7-1 record, 49 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 61 1/3 innings while serving primarily as the "long reliever" for the club.

When he was called upon early in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Washington Wild Things, however, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native took things up a notch at Arsenal BG Ballpark, pitching five shutout relief innings and earning the win while walking none and tying his career-high with seven strikeouts, playing a crucial role in the Grizzlies' first playoff series win in 22 years.

"We're excited to re-sign Claudio for this season following an impressive 2025 campaign," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "His versatility and experience will be a valuable addition to our pitching staff this year."

Prior to joining Gateway, Galva had pitched one season with the Baltimore Orioles organization and three with the Toronto Blue Jays after signing as a teenager from the Dominican Republic.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.