Journey, Taylor Swift Tribute Bands Coming to 2026 Summer Crush Concert Series at ForeFront Field Presented by Achieve Credit Union

Published on February 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Summer Crush Concert Series presented by Achieve Credit Union is returning to ForeFront Field on June 26th and 27th. This year's lineup includes the nationally acclaimed E5C4P3 ("Escape") - The Journey Tribute - and LOVER - THE UNOFFICIAL ERAS TOUR, a Taylor Swift tribute.

E5C4P3 ("Escape"), performing on Friday, June 26th at 7pm, is an esteemed Journey Tribute Band and perhaps the earliest tribute band of all time, celebrating their 33rd anniversary in 2026. With a "Steve Perry"-style vocalist, Jason Kelty, that is second to none, the band faithfully performs all the greatest hits of this platinum band with polish and passion. AARP is the proud associate partner of the June 26th concert.

Based in Cleveland, E5C4P3 has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and is known as the first and best Journey tribute band to ever exist. E5C4P3 recreates the magic of a Journey concert like no one else can.

The band covers the music with a note-for-note accuracy and performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real Journey concert as well as visually recreating the essence of early 80's Journey!

LOVER - THE UNOFFICIAL ERAS TOUR, performing on Saturday, June 27th at 7pm, is led by Charity Eden, a 15-year bandleader with a strong foundation in music presentation. Charity felt inspired to create an opportunity for more people to be able to experience the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, and so began the era of Lover!

Fully committed to creating the best show possible, she has assembled a dedicated team to bring these shows to life and has built an impressive following along the way. What began as a humble start playing local venues soon transformed into bringing her Eras Tour Experience around the world. LOVER has performed in Japan, Kuwait, The Bahamas, Canada, and all across the United States.

Get ready to be amazed by the incredible attention to detail and intention woven into every moment of THE UNOFFICIAL ERAS TOUR show. For all the fans who couldn't get Eras Tour tickets, those who attended and are craving more, and for both dedicated music lovers and casual listeners, LOVER: THE UNOFFICIAL ERAS TOUR is sure to surpass your expectations for a tribute band concert. When you see Lover live, the goal is to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Crushers Concert Series Pricing (single concert tickets):

Field Access - $15

Seating Bowl - $13

Terrace Table - $80 (includes four tickets and access to terrace table)

VIP Seating - $40

Crushers Concert Series Bundle:

Want to experience both concerts? Summer Crush Concert Series Packages include admission to both concerts for nearly 20% in savings.

Field Access Bundle - $25

Seating Bowl Bundle - $21

Club Seating - $48

Purchase your tickets at lakeeriecrushers.com/concert-series.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







