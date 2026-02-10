Country Rising Festival Debuts at ForeFront Field on July 24th

CLEVELAND, OH - A new era of country music is coming to Cleveland.

Country Rising Festival, headlined by BigXthaPlug, is a one-day outdoor music experience dedicated to spotlighting the artists redefining the genre. The event will make its debut Friday, July 24, 2026, at ForeFront Field.

Produced by Social House Entertainment, the creators of the nationally recognized Tacos & Tequila Festival, Country Rising blends modern country music with culture, nightlife, and immersive festival energy--delivering more than a concert, but a full-scale day-to-night party.

Leading the lineup, BigXthaPlug brings his genre-shifting sound and undeniable presence to ForeFront Field, joined by Ernest, Dylan Marlowe, Austin Snell, and Lakeview --a group of artists pushing country beyond tradition by mixing hip-hop influence, Southern grit, and genre-bending sound.

Set under open skies at ForeFront Field, Country Rising will feature high-energy live performances, line dancing, elevated local food and drink, interactive games, bold brand activations, a mechanical bull, and VIP lounge experiences designed for social sharing and discovery. This is cool country--loud, modern, and built for fans who want to be part of what's next.

Country Rising comes from the team behind Tacos & Tequila Festival, which has spent the past five years building one of the country's most successful lifestyle-driven music festivals, with sold-out events across major U.S. markets.

"Country Rising is about where country music is going--not where it's been," said Nick Noland, CEO at Social House Entertainment. "We've spent years creating festivals that blend music, culture, and nightlife, and this brand takes that vision even further.

Partnering with BigXthaPlug to bring Country Rising to life in Cleveland felt like the perfect way to introduce this movement--bold, modern, and built for a new generation of fans.

ARTIST LINEUP

- BigXThaPlug - Fresh off a newly announced Stagecoach appearance, BigXthaPlug is one of the most talked-about names reshaping the sound of modern country and hip-hop. Known for breakout tracks like "Texas," "Mmhmm," and "Whip It," his raw storytelling, Southern grit, and genre-blurring production have made him a standout voice on festival stages nationwide.

- Ernest - A hitmaker both onstage and behind the scenes, ERNEST blends classic country storytelling with modern swagger on fan favorites like "Flower Shops" and "Would If I Could," earning his place as one of today's most influential voices in the genre.

- Dylan Marlowe - An emerging force in modern country, Dylan Marlowe broke through with his breakout hit "Boys Back Home" and continues to connect with fans through honest songwriting and a sound that blends nostalgia with now. One of the genre's most promising new voices.

- Austin Snell - Built for the stage and impossible to ignore, Austin Snell pushes country into harder territory with tracks like "Excuse the Mess," "Wasting All These Tears," and "Wildfire." His ferocious, rock-leaning edge brings raw energy and sonic intensity to every performance.

- Lakeview - A breakout duo bringing rock-edge energy to modern country, Lakeview are gaining traction with hard-hitting tracks like "Home Team" and "Better Than Me," delivering big hooks and high-octane live shows.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Early access includes General Admission and VIP Early Bird tickets, available in limited quantities before prices increase.

From single tickets to bundles, group rates, and bottle service, Country Rising offers options for however you want to show up. VIP tickets include expedited entry, premium viewing areas, and exclusive drink inclusions. Additional experiences and upgrades will be available.







