Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns to ForeFront Field on July 26

Published on January 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

CLEVELAND, OH - The legendary Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning to the Cleveland area on Saturday, July 25, 2026, bringing an all-star lineup of 2000s hip-hop and R&B icons to ForeFront Field for an unforgettable day of nostalgia, flavor, and high-energy fun.

Headlined by Shaggy, this year's lineup also features Chamillionaire, XZibit, Trina, Ying Yang Twins, Bubba Sparxxx, and Murphy Lee, delivering the hits that defined an era and the ultimate throwback day party for Cleveland.

From Shaggy's "Boombastic" to Chamillionaire's "Ridin'", this is the soundtrack of the 2000s -- live, loud, and ready to take over ForeFront Field.

Early ticket buyers can lock in General Admission for just $49 and VIP for $99, available only while supplies last. Once these tiers sell out, prices will increase.

VIP tickets include early entry, access to elevated viewing areas, private bars, and exclusive drink inclusions. Bottle Service tables and group packages are also available by inquiry at tacosandtequilacleveland.com.

THE COMPLETE ARTIST LINEUP

- Shaggy -- Atlanta rap icon behind "What You Know," "Bring Em Out," and "Whatever You Like."

- Chamillionaire -- R&B legend known for "Pony," "Differences," and more timeless hits.

- Xzibit - West Coast heavyweight best known for "X," "Paparazzi," and hosting MTV's Pimp My Ride.

- Trina -- The Diamond Princess with early-2000s classics like "Pull Over" and "B R Right."

- Ying Yang Twins -- Duo known for party staples like "Salt Shaker" and "Wait (The Whisper Song)."

- Bubba Sparxxx -- Southern favorite behind "Ms. New Booty" and "Deliverance."

- Murphy Lee -- St. Lunatics standout known for "Shake Ya Tailfeather."

- DJ Ashton Martin - Festival favorite spinning the best throwback mixes from the golden era of hip-hop and R&B.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Beyond the stage, Tacos & Tequila Festival brings together Cleveland's top taco vendors, craft margaritas, tequila tastings, and high-energy entertainment including:

- The Area's Best Tacos & Street Eats

- Craft Margaritas

- Lucha Libre Wrestling Matches

- Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

- Exotic Car Showcase

- Instagrammable Art Installations & Photo Ops

WHAT: Tacos & Tequila Festival - Cleveland 2026 A nostalgia-packed hip-hop celebration featuring Shaggy, Chamillionaire, XZibit, Trina, Ying Yang Twins, Bubba Sparxxx, and Murphy Lee -- paired with bold flavors, handcrafted margaritas, and immersive festival entertainment. Produced by Social House Entertainment, the festival transforms ForeFront Field into an all-day throwback party for music lovers, taco fanatics, and good-time chasers.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25, 2026 Gates Open: 2:00 PM

WHERE: ForeFront Field 2009 Baseball Blvd Avon, OH 44011

TICKETS: Start at $49 - EARLY BIRD ON SALE NOW!

- General Admission - $49 (limited)

- VIP - $99 (limited)

Tickets and more information available at tacosandtequilacleveland.com







