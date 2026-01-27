Dale Thomas Re-Signs with Grizzlies

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed infielder Dale Thomas, bringing back a mainstay of their lineup as they build the roster for the upcoming 2026 campaign.

After signing with the Grizzlies late in 2024 and playing in 24 games down the stretch, Thomas blossomed as a full-time starter in 2025. Playing mostly third base, he put up all-star-caliber numbers, batting .283 with 16 homers, 15 doubles, 72 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, and 90 hits across 90 games. He also provided the Grizzlies with an outstanding glove at the "hot corner," committing just six errors on the year.

Thomas also shone brightly in the playoffs for Gateway, going 6-for-18 for a .333 batting average across five postseason contests with four home runs, six runs scored, and six RBIs.

Hailing from De Leon Springs, Florida, Thomas played two seasons collegiately at the University of Florida, before coming to Gateway, helping the Gators to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series after a trio of years at Coastal Carolina University, where he was Second Team All-Sun Belt as a junior in 2022.







