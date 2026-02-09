Grizzlies Sign Ty Good, Blake Peyton

February 9, 2026

Gateway Grizzlies







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitcher Ty Good and left-handed pitcher Blake Peyton, adding depth and talent to their core of pitchers as they continue to prepare for the new season this summer.

Both players enjoyed outstanding collegiate careers on the mound. Good, a Rock Hill, South Carolina native, pitched to a 4.39 ERA in 21 appearances at South Carolina in the SEC with 70 strikeouts and 28 walks in 55 1/3 innings as a graduate student in 2024. He was a starter before that at the College of Charleston, going 17-9 in 2022-23 with 181 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings along with a 3.93 combined ERA.

Good has played professionally for the last two summers as well with the Florence Y'alls, appearing in 13 combined games in 2024-25 with seven starts.

"Ty is a guy with Frontier League experience who spent a season in one of the toughest conferences in college baseball," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "He brings a quality mix of pitches, and an understanding of how to compete against elite hitters. We're excited to see what Ty can do this year and believe his background and experience give him a chance to be a meaningful piece of our pitching staff."

Peyton comes to the Grizzlies from NAIA powerhouse Tennessee Wesleyan University, where he was a dominant force on the mound. Last spring, the southpaw went 8-2 in 12 starts with a 2.81 ERA, 96 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 57 2/3 innings to earn his second-straight First Team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference nod.

The year prior went even better for Peyton, who took home AAC Pitcher of the Year and Second Team NAIA All-American honors with a 9-1 record, 2.16 ERA, and a whopping 143 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings for Tennessee Wesleyan. Overall, in three years with the Bulldogs, he went 26-4 with a 2.76 ERA, 347 strikeouts, 138 walks, and just 121 hits allowed in 215 1/3 innings over 47 games, 34 of which were starts.

"Blake has put up big numbers everywhere he's been and continues to trend in the right direction," Gaedele added. "He brings 'pitchability' and a strong feel for getting hitters out. We're excited about his upside and believe he has a real chance to be a big piece of our rotation as the season goes on."

