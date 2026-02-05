Grizzlies Sign Bryson Horne for 2026

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed infielder Bryson Horne, adding an experienced power bat to their lineup for the upcoming season.

Horne is coming off a five-season career in the Atlanta Braves organization that saw him advance as high as Double-A. He played a full season for the Mississippi Braves in 2024, hitting eight homers and 15 doubles while driving in 48 runs in 107 games.

The Blountstown, Florida native also displayed consistent power and production numbers throughout his time with Atlanta, hitting 19 doubles and seven homers with 40 RBIs between Mississippi and A-Advanced Rome in 2023, 11 home runs and 19 doubles along with 52 RBIs in 100 games at Rome in 2022, and 10 home runs along with 17 doubles and 48 RBIs at Single-A Augusta in his pro debut season in 2021.

"Bryson is a former Double-A, left-handed first baseman who brings real pop to the heart of our lineup," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "A great player and an even better teammate, he adds power, presence, and leadership that fans will appreciate every night."

Horne originally signed with the Braves as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he mashed to the tune of a .425 average, six home runs, and 28 RBIs in 21 games at Columbus State University in the pandemic-shortened season after a pair of years in the JUCO ranks at Georgia Highlands College.

