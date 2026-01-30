Grizzlies Sign Jake Burcham, Sawyer Smith for 2026

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitcher Jake Burcham and infielder Sawyer Smith, bringing back a pair of young players who made their professional debuts with the club in 2025.

After beginning the summer playing with the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League where he went 6-2 as a starter, Burcham joined the Grizzlies in the second half of their season last year, pitching to a 5.52 ERA in four appearances (three starts), tossing 14 2/3 total innings with an outstanding 18:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The 23-year-old right-hander from Gilbert, Arizona also notably fired four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks on August 23 at Florence in what turned out to be a 4-0 win that clinched the Grizzlies' third-straight postseason appearance. Burcham played his entire, four-year college career at Tarleton State University, where he was teammates for one season with fellow Grizzlie hurler Matt Hickey.

Smith followed a similar path to Sauget in 2025, as he also began the summer with the St. Cloud Rox, batting .304 in 19 NWL games before turning pro with the Grizzlies. The Racine, Wisconsin native batted .284 with eight RBIs in a 21-game ledger with Gateway in his debut, displaying defensive versatility on the infield by playing shortstop, second base, and third base.

Like Burcham, the 23-year-old Smith also had a standout moment as a rookie, walking off the Mississippi Mud Monsters with a game-winning double in the ninth inning with two outs and two strikes on August 7th for his first professional hit. He finished his college career at the University of Kansas in 2025 after playing three years at St. Cloud State University.

