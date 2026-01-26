D.J. Stewart Named Grizzlies' Hitting Coach

Published on January 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that D.J. Stewart has been named the club's hitting coach for the 2026 season.

No stranger to Gateway, Stewart starred on the field for the Grizzlies as a corner infielder for the last three years, earning Midseason all-star selections in the Frontier League each season. He capped his professional career in 2025 by hitting .305 while leading Gateway in home runs (18), RBIs (80) and total hits (109), with his homer and RBI totals placing inside the Frontier League's top-10.

"I am excited to welcome D.J. to our staff," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "I had the honor of being his coach and teammate the past three seasons, and he brings knowledge and experience that will help our team continue to grow and get better. I'm looking forward to seeing him thrive in his first professional coaching role."

Overall, in three seasons in Sauget as a player, Stewart played in 267 games, amassing 317 hits, 53 doubles, 44 home runs, 223 runs batted in, a .307 batting average, and 166 runs scored, placing him in the Grizzlies' career top-10 in each category.

Originally from St. Louis, Stewart was selected in the 39th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Westminster Christian Academy, playing five seasons in their system before coming to the Frontier League.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.