Grizzlies Eliminated in Playoff Classic by Boomers

Published on September 12, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies dropped a close contest back home at Arsenal BG Ballpark to the Schaumburg Boomers by a score of 4-2 in Game 3 of the Midwest Conference Finals, suffering a series sweep to conclude a successful 2025 season.

Lukas Veinbergs (1-1) got the start on the mound for the Grizzlies, and he was sharp, holding the Boomers off the board for the first three and two-thirds innings. But a two-out walk and double preceded back-to-back RBI singles by Aaron Simmons and Alex Calarco, putting the Grizzlies behind 2-0.

After going 15 innings without a run on the board dating back to game one, it was Cole Brannen who broke the ice with a solo home run to right field off Buddie Pindel (1-0), bringing the Grizzlies within 2-1. Gateway then had a chance in the sixth inning with the tying run in scoring position, but could not get the big hit they needed.

After striking out eight batters in six innings and continuing to hold the Boomers off the scoreboard, a leadoff single followed by a two-run home run by Kyle Fitzgerald put Schaumburg up 4-1 and knocked Veinbergs out of the game. The Grizzlies would not go quietly, as they plated a run in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by D.J. Stewart, drawing within 4-2, and putting the tying runs on base.

But on a drive to left-center field by Jose Alvarez, Simmons made an incredible diving catch on the warning track to rob him of what would have been a game-tying hit and end the seventh inning. The Grizzlies would also get the tying runs on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, but again could not strike the big blow, suffering the series sweep in the closest and most-contested game of the Midwest Conference Finals.

Gateway will now turn their attention to next season, as their quest for a second Frontier League championship continues. Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







