Tri-City Falls in Game 3 to Québec

Published on September 12, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







QUÉBEC, CAN. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (1-2) were defeated 17-2 to the Québec Capitales (2-1) on Friday at Stade Canac in Game 3 of the best-of-five Atlantic Conference Finals.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second consecutive night. Oscar Campos and Ian Walters singled off Masatoshi Sakurai in the second. Josh Leslie grounded out and both runners moved up 90 feet. Javeyan Williams went to first on a dropped third strike, and Campos came around on a wild pitch to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Will Riley and Arturo De Freitas ripped back-to-back doubles off Easton Klein in the bottom of the second to tie the game, 1-1.

Jake Reinisch and Walters singled in the fourth. Leslie laid down a sac bunt, which advanced the runners. Williams lifted a sac fly to pull Tri-City ahead, 2-1.

Québec scored four runs in fourth, highlighted by a two-run double from Jesmuel Valentin to put the Capitales on top, 5-2.

Québec added in the fifth. Duke Brotherton walked Justin Gideon. Anthony Quirion singled and Jarrod Belbin walked, which loaded the bases. Riley and De Freitas laced two consecutive RBI singles off Gino Sabatine. Valentin hit into an 8-5 double play, scoring Belbin and making it an 8-2 affair.

The Capitales tacked on four runs in the seventh. Ruben Castro and Marc-Antoine Lebreux each had two-run singles to make it a 12-2 contest.

Québec put up five runs in the eighth, capped by a three-run blast from Kyle Crowl to provide the Capitales with a 17-2 advantage.

Masatoshi Sakurai (1-0) earned the win. He tossed 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Klein (0-1) received the loss. He lasted 3.2 innings, snapping a stretch of 24 consecutive appearances, turning in five-plus frames, dating back to July 25 th, 2024. Klein yielded five runs on seven hits, walking four, and striking out one.

Tri-City looks to avoid elimination and even the series tomorrow, Saturday, September 13 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 17 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Masatoshi Sakurai (1-0)

L: Easton Klein (0-1)

Time of Game: 3:05

Attendance: 4,297

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region.

Stay up to date on the ValleyCats playoff run through tcvalleycats.com and their social media platforms.







