Tagert Extended Through 2028 Season

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that Field Manager Greg Tagert has been extended through the 2028 season. 2026 will mark the third year Tagert has been at the helm with Tri-City. This Building the Roster update is brought to you by Curtis Lumber.

The ValleyCats are coming off a 62-34 regular season campaign, which included a single-season franchise record number of wins and their first Frontier League postseason series victory. It was the second consecutive year the 'Cats made the playoffs.

"We are thrilled to announce this contract extension with Greg," said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. "This has been a tremendous fit and partnership over the past two years. 2025 was a special season in Tri-City and we are excited to build on that success for the future."

The 62-year-old skipper has amassed a 115-75 record with Tri-City. Under Tagert, RHP Nick DeCarlo and C Miguel Useche were signed by the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs organizations this season.

Tagert was named the manager of this year's Atlantic Conference All-Star team. C Oscar Campos, 3B Ian Walters, RHP Arlo Marynczak, and RHP Easton Klein all represented Tri-City at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the Frontier League All-Star Game presented by Rensselaer County IDA. Additionally, ValleyCats Pitching Coach Tom Thornton and Hitting Coach David Robinson were a part of Tagert's All-Star coaching staff.

The Vacaville, CA native joined Pete Incaviglia (159), Ed Romero (134), and Gregg Langbehn (127) as the fourth skipper to win 100-plus games. His .605 win percentage ranks first among all skippers in the ValleyCats 23-season history. Entering 2026, Tagert will become only the fourth manager to be at the helm for three seasons with the 'Cats. He has compiled a 1430-1258 record (.532 win percentage) across 30 seasons as a manager in professional baseball, including 11 years in the Frontier League.

"When I joined the ValleyCats organization," said Tagert. "I was certainly aware of the proud history of the franchise, along with the stellar reputation of the ownership and front office. These past two years have given me a first-hand look at what the ValleyCats are all about. Treating every fan, player, partner, employee in a first-class manner.

"It's been an absolute wonderful experience for me here in the Capital Region. One that I'm not sure I envisioned being in at this stage of my career. I want to thank the Gladstones, Rick Murphy, and Matt Callahan for entrusting me for at least the next three years to manage our ball club. I can't wait for the 2026 season and the years to follow. As our team and front office provides many more special moments for our fans at "The Joe"."

The Frontier League has expanded to a 102-game season, so there are six more contests than the 2025 campaign. The ValleyCats home opener is on Friday, May 15th and they face the Québec Capitales in a rematch of the Atlantic Conference Finals.

