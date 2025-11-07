ValleyCats Sign Two Local Players

Published on November 7, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that they have signed two local players: OF Aaron Whitley and LHP Luis Misla. The first Building the Roster update of the 2025-26 offseason is brought to you by Curtis Lumber.

Whitley attended Niskayuna High School and earned Times Union 1st Team Honors in baseball and football. He spent time with the University of Rochester as an undergraduate, and as a grad student he suited up for the University of Richmond. The five-foot-11 outfielder batted .372 with 32 homers, and 129 stolen bases across 212 collegiate games.

The 23-year-old played for the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League this year. His brother, Garrett, was a first round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft that played for the Hudson Valley Renegades in the New York-Penn League in 2015 and 2016. He faced the ValleyCats six times in 2016, and during his eight-year professional career reached as far as Triple-A Durham.

Misla played his home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium while suiting up for Hudson Valley Community College from 2022-23. Additionally, he pitched for the Amsterdam Mohawks in the Perfect Game Collegiate League in 2022. He transferred to SUNY Cortland and set the single-season program record with 114 strikeouts last year.

The six-foot-two southpaw broke his own record this season with 115 strikeouts to earn SUNY Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. The 23-year-old made his mark with a 19-strikeout game over Plattsburgh on April 25th, another school record. Born in Suffern, the left-hander was teammates with Whitley in Trenton, compiling a 3-1 record across 16 appearances (five starts).

Join the ValleyCats for their 24th season in the Capital Region. Early bird pricing for 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Plans, and Flex Vouchers are available through November 14th. Picnic areas, suites, and group tickets can be booked now for the upcoming season. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from November 7, 2025

ValleyCats Sign Two Local Players - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.