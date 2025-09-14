'Cats' Season Comes to a Close in Québec

Published on September 13, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC, CAN. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (1-3) 2025 campaign ended on Saturday at Stade Canac as they fell 10-5 to the Québec Capitales (3-1) in Game 4 of the Atlantic Conference Finals.

Tri-City struck in the first. Chris Burgess singled off Ruben Ramirez. Oscar Campos doubled in a run to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.

Tri-City added in the second. Ian Walters walked and Josh Leslie singled. Javeyan Williams laid down a sac bunt, which advanced both runners 90 feet. David Glancy drilled a three-run blast, his first of the postseason, to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Burgess went deep for his first home run in the playoffs to give the 'Cats a 5-0 lead.

Québec responded with a six-run third, capped by a three-run big fly from Anthony Quirion to make it a 6-5 contest.

Ramirez was handed a no-decision. He tossed 2.2 innings, giving up five runs, four earned on six hits, walking one, and striking out three.

The Capitales added in the fourth. Nate Nabholz walked Jesmuel Valentin. Kyle Crowl then singled Valentin to second. Justin Gideon hit a bouncing ball to Leslie, who tried to nail down the lead runner, but threw the ball away, allowing Valentin to cross the plate and provide Québec with a 7-5 advantage.

Quirion singled off Jalon Long in the seventh. Jarrod Belbin brought in Quirion with a double. Will Riley picked up a bunt single and Belbin moved to third. Arturo De Freitas lifted a sac fly. Valentin was given a free pass and Ruben Castro was intentionally walked to load the bases. Crowl collected an RBI walk to make it a 10-5 affair.

Emile Boies (1-1) earned the win. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two.

Albert (0-1) received the loss. He lasted 2.2 innings, allowing six runs on four hits, walking five, and striking out one.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 10 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Emile Boies (1-1)

L: Wes Albert (0-1)

Time of Game: 3:02

Attendance: 4,297

