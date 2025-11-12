ValleyCats Announce Firework Dates for 2026 Season

Published on November 12, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced the dates of their fireworks shows at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the 2026 season. The first of 15 fireworks shows takes place on Opening Night on May 15th against the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The schedule also includes the 24th consecutive season of hosting fireworks and baseball on July 4th, with Tri-City taking on the Brockton Rox. The 'Cats are set to host Independence Day Weekend from July 3-5, and postgame fireworks are also held on July 3rd. August 9th and 30th offer earlier start times with fireworks scheduled to follow the team's traditional 5:00 PM Sunday games.

Overall, the ValleyCats have two fireworks shows in May, three in June, four in July, and six in August. This includes one Tuesday, five Thursdays, four Fridays, three Saturdays, and two Sundays. Fireworks are scheduled at "The Joe" on the following dates: May 15th, May 23rd, June 5th, June 13th, June 25th, July 3rd, July 4th, July 9th, July 23rd, August 4th, August 7th, August 9th, August 13th, August 27th, and August 30th.

ValleyCats home games from Tuesday-Saturday will begin at 6:30 PM, with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Sunday games will start at 5:00 PM, and gates open at 3:30 PM.

The ValleyCats will expand their Education Day program with a fourth game added to the series for 2026. These games feature a special 10:00 AM start time and an educational curriculum designed for elementary school field trips. The 2026 Education Day games are set for Wednesday, May 20th, Thursday, May 21st, Wednesday, June 3rd, and Thursday, June 4th. These games are presented by Transfinder. The schedule also includes an 11:00 AM Camp Day game on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Military Appreciation/Veterans Night is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th as the 'Cats will honor those who serve our country at this game. Additionally, Tunnel to Towers Night along with postgame fireworks is set to return on Tuesday, August 4th for the third consecutive season. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has raised over $250 million to eradicate veteran homelessness, support the families of fallen first responders, and help America Never Forget 9/11.

The final 2026 regular season home game will be on Sunday, August 30th for Fans for Life Night. This theme night includes special prize giveaways during each inning as we clean out the promotional closet. This date will also feature postgame fireworks to close out the regular season home slate.

Individual game tickets are set to go on-sale on Thursday, March 26th for Major League Baseball's Opening Day. However, tickets are available now through Mini-Plan and Season Ticket packages. Group tickets, including luxury suites and picnic areas, are also available to book now through the ValleyCats front office. Early bird pricing is available for through Friday, November 14th for ticket plans and Monday, December 22nd for group outings. For more information regarding the ValleyCats ticket options, click here.

Additional promotional themes will be announced as they are confirmed. Promotions and start times are subject to change.

Join the ValleyCats for their 24th season in the Capital Region. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.