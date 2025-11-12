New Lorain County Club to Join USL League Two in 2026 at ForeFront Field

Published on November 12, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that Lorain County will be home to a new USL League Two club in 2026.

As Ohio's fastest -growing county, Lorain County is primed for a new chapter in its sports and entertainment story. This new club will provide local players with a pathway to develop and showcase their talent on a grand stage. Beyond the pitch, the club is committed to becoming a true community asset, partnering with local businesses, celebrating regional pride and creating matchday experience that reflects the energy and ambition of Lorain County.

The organization will begin an online voting campaign today, allowing fans to choose between four options for the club's future name, logo, and colors.

"The focus on community engagement and providing a clear development structure for local players is exactly what makes League Two clubs special," said Joel Nash, USL SVP of Youth and Pre- Professional Properties. "Lorain County's new team has the opportunity to become a pillar of its community, and with the ambition in its leadership group we are excited to see what's in store."

The new Lorain County club will be a member of the Great Forest Division in League Two's Central Conference. The division features nearby opponents from Toledo, Cleveland, and Akron, setting the stage for intense regional rivalries. The club has come to an agreement to play its home matches at ForeFront Field, home of the Lake Erie Crushers. The venue offers a first-class professional environment for players and fans alike.

Lorain County is guided by an experienced ownership group, led by Chairman Andrew McDonnell, who is passionate about bringing a team to his hometown. McDonnell will lean on his recent experience as a minority owner with Akron City FC and local business connections to organically build a sustainable organization. The club will leverage the built-in infrastructure with the Lake Erie Crushers. This includes Crushers' Chairman and Managing Partner Len Komoroski, who spent nearly two decades as the CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Crushers' President Vic Gregovits. The leadership of the Lorain County club is further bolstered by advisors Nick Turchan, owner of Akron City FC and Michael Hitchcock, a veteran soccer executive with MLS experiences who helped launch multiple USL clubs including the Annapolis Blues, McKinney Chupacabras and Hill City FC into League Two.

"Lorain County has such a proud sporting tradition, and soccer is the next chapter of that story," said McDonnell. "This community deserves a club that reflects its spi rit and provides opportunities for players and fans right here at home. The club has already established relationships with a number of local businesses, civic leaders and local youth soccer clubs, and it is only just the beginning."

To learn more about the Lorain County club, visit the club's website, Instagram, X, and Facebook .







Frontier League Stories from November 12, 2025

New Lorain County Club to Join USL League Two in 2026 at ForeFront Field - Lake Erie Crushers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.