Crushers Stadium Is Now ForeFront Field

CLEVELAND - The Lake Erie Crushers and Forefront Technology Inc. today announced a multiyear partnership that includes the naming rights to the Crushers' stadium. The stadium will now be called ForeFront Field, effective immediately.

ForeFront Technology - an Ohio-based leader in managed technology services, consulting, cybersecurity, cloud architecture and IT infrastructure - joins the Crushers family as the Official Technology Provider of the Lake Erie Crushers and ForeFront Field. Technological advancements at ForeFront Field include a next-generation Cisco Smart Stadium technology ecosystem, which will elevate fan wireless experience and provide the foundation for future enhancements to visitor engagement.

"ForeFront Technology stands as a true leader in their industry and an integral part of Northeast Ohio and will be a great strategic partner," said Len Komoroski, Lake Erie Crushers Chairman and Managing Partner. "Together, we're committed to elevating the fan experience that our community cherishes at ForeFront Field. We look forward to building on a tradition of innovation and excitement, while continuing to deliver the family-friendly environment and welcoming atmosphere that makes ForeFront Field such a beloved destination for our community."

As part of the agreement, the ForeFront Field brand will be showcased prominently throughout the venue and across all digital platforms. Fans will see the ForeFront name featured on major signage, stadium gates, the scoreboard, home plate backdrops and online channels.

Beyond branding, the partnership also encompasses a range of cross-promotional and community engagement initiatives, including technology-driven fan experiences, the ForeFront Field Wi-Fi portal and collaborative STEAM education events, such as a thematic game experience.

"We are beyond thrilled to join the Crushers organization in bringing a world-class fan experience to Northeast Ohio," said Joshua Cornett, ForeFront Technology Founder and CEO. "Our partnership is far more than a name on the stadium. It is a true collaborative effort designed from its inception to transform Forefront Field into a premier technology-enabled destination. Standing beside Len, Vic and the entire Crushers team during this journey is an absolute honor and we look forward to every step along the way."

Rock Entertainment Group, the sports and entertainment entity that houses Dan Gilbert's sports teams and sporting investment in Cleveland, was engaged by the Lake Erie Crushers to lead the search, strategic development and, ultimately, the execution of the partnership, including the naming rights of the stadium.







